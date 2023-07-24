Blame game as Obaseki’s convoy stuck on Benin-Sapele Road

The convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at the weekend reportedly got stuck in the mud on the Benin-Sapele road in Benin City...

The convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at the weekend reportedly got stuck in the mud on the Benin-Sapele road in Benin City following the bad state of road which was aggravated by a heavy rainfall.

In a minute and 11 seconds viral video, the convoy is seen stuck in the mid of articulated trucks and other vehicles at the RCC section of the road.

A voice in the video is heard saying, “This is the governor’s convoy. Everybody dey collect for Nigeria: both the poor and the rich. Na governor dey inside. Governor of Edo State dey inside water. Dem think say dem dey do us; dem no no say who throw stone for market na im mama e go meet.”

Daily Trust reports that residents of the area had staged several peaceful protests by closing the road to motorists and other road users, calling on the state and federal governments to fix it but to no avail.

A resident described the development as a good omen as the governor also felt the pain the ordinary people encountered daily occasioned by governments’ neglect of the road.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident happened after Governor Obaseki had said that the state government couldn’t fix sections of the Benin-Auchi-Ekpoma, Benin-Sapele and other federal roads in the state.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC, John Mayaki, said that Gov Obaseki found himself caught in the collapse of infrastructure he refused to address 48 hours after criticising the federal government’s policies as “confusing” and hindering the repair of federal roads in the state.

Responding, Gov Obaseki’s Special Adviser (SA) on Media Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said, “Obaseki made spirited efforts to fix these roads; approaching the federal government for permission to carry out palliative repairs on them, but the efforts were rebuffed because the APC-led federal government insisted that the contract to fix the roads had been awarded.”

