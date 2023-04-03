Gunmen ‘kill four’ in Adamawa village

Four persons have been killed and property destroyed in an attack on Dabna community in Adamawa State. Residents of the area reported that a group…

Four persons have been killed and property destroyed in an attack on Dabna community in Adamawa State.

Residents of the area reported that a group of armed men riding on motorcycles attacked the village in the early hours of Monday, firing guns as they looted drugs and foodstuff shops.

A vigilante member said “four civilians” died in the attack.

He stated that one of the attackers also lost his life during exchange of fire with some vigilantes, but his corpse was taken away by members of his gang.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had launched an attack on Dabna in July 2021 in which several people died.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, Sulaiman Nguroje, condemned the attack, stating that a team of policemen had been dispatched to the area.

“The CP warns that attacks on innocent souls would no longer be tolerated under whatsoever guise as the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct and such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws,” the statement read.