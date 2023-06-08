Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Edo 

A Reverend Father, Charles Igechi at the Benin Archdiocese has been allegedly shot dead by gunmen in Benin City, Edo State. It was gathered that…

A Reverend Father, Charles Igechi at the Benin Archdiocese has been allegedly shot dead by gunmen in Benin City, Edo State.

It was gathered that the priest was shot by gunmen on Wednesday along the Agbor Road, Ikhueniro area of Benin, on his way to his place of assignment.

A Reverend Father within the Benin Archdiocese who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the incident, confirmed the killing of the priest to Daily Trust.

He said, “It is true he was killed. No body was with him when he was killed by gunmen.”

He said the priest’s body was found in the bypass axis of the Benin Agbor road where he was dumped.

Efforts to reach the Edo State Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, was unsuccessful as calls and a text message to his cell phone were not answered.

But the Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, said that the issue had been reported to the police and expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the illegal act.

Akubeze, in a condolence statement issued on Thursday, said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on his back.

The statement read, “With deep sadness and sorrow in our hearts, we wish to inform you of the death of one of our priests in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained on the 13 of August, 2022 and who until his death was the Vice Principal of St. Michael College, Ikhueniro.

“With great shock we received the news this morning that he was shot on his way back to his place of assignment, on the 7th of June, 2023 and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

“We therefore wish to solicit for your prayers for the happy repose of his soul. I kindly wish to use this medium to inform all priests that there shall be a Mass for the peaceful repose of Rev. Fr. Charlies Onomhoale igechi, tomorrow June 9, 2023 at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre’s Chapel at 10:00am.

“I entrust you all to the maternal intercession of our Lady of Sorrow. May God continue to guide and protect all the faithful in the Archdiocese of Benin City and may the soul of Rev. Fr. Charles Igechi find peace and tranquillity in the loving embrace of our risen Saviour. Amen.”

