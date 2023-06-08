Why we met Tinubu – G5

The G5 group from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to reinforce their commitment…

The G5 group from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to reinforce their commitment to fairness, justice and equity in the country.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State spoke on behalf of the G5 after a closed door meeting with the President in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was in company of former governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi of Enugu and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Tinubu hosts Wike’s ‘G5’ at Aso Rock

Makinde, who while speaking on the motive behind the visit, said: “Nation-building is a difficult task, you have to keep evaluating what you are doing, where you are going, so we have to keep seeing the President to let him know what is happening and for this evening, the G5 (the Integrity Group), we came to let the President know what we stood for; fairness, justice and equity and we haven’t changed.”

When asked where the G5 was going, he said: “We’re going towards Mr President coming with us on the route for fairness, for justice and for equity in Nigeria.”

Daily Trust reports that there were indications that the group worked for Tinubu in February presidential election.

