Gunmen kill 3 Benue IDPs in farms

Gunmen have allegedly killed three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) while working at their separate farms in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ibaah Terna Jacob, who is the chairman of Agagbe IDP camp in Gwer West LGA, told our correspondent that the three deceased left their family members in the camp on Wednesday to work at their respective farms before they met their deaths in the hands of the armed invaders.

He identified the trio as, Ortom Chiater, 25, Targule Sechivir, 30, and Kusa Amos, 50 years old.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive any information about the incident.

