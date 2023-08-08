Gunmen kill 3 in Plateau as Berom community condemns killing of commuter

No fewer than three people were killed on Sunday morning by gunmen in Nchya village of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. Captain…

No fewer than three people were killed on Sunday morning by gunmen in Nchya village of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Captain O A James, spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security taskforce maintaining peace in the state, who confirmed the incident also said two suspects had been arrested in connection to the killing.

Captain James said security operatives had been deployed to the affected area, adding that the incident was not an attack but an assassination.

Joshua Musa, a resident of the village who confirmed the incident said the villagers were killed around 1:00am, adding that the corpses were moved to Mangu town, a situation that generated protest in Mangu town.

The spokesman however said the situation had been brought under control.

Daily Trust that the Nigerian Army has in the last three weeks flagged off Operation HAKORIN DAMISA 4 to prevent further escalation of the crisis between Mwaghavul and Fulani communities. The crisis between the two worrying parties had led to the loss of hundreds of lives.

Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has condemned the attack on innocent commuters around Heipang district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State where one was killed and another one injured.

Our correspondent reports that the attack occurred on Sunday evening when the commuters were returning from Kara, a cattle market in Bukuru, in Jos South LGA of the state.

Reacting to the development, the BYM condemned the incident, adding that the attack was purely an act of criminality aimed at disrupting the peace being enjoyed recently in their communities.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the group, Rwang Tengwong said when the community heard a gunshot from the scene of the incident, it immediately organised its vigilante members who went to the spot where the shooting took place and the hoodlums escaped, adding that the vigilantes could not engage further as the attackers were well armed.

Tengwong however said following the incident, an emergency security meeting was held in the area to prevent further occurrence of such an incident.

