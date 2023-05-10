Gunmen kill 3 in Benue

Gunmen have reportedly killed three persons in separate attacks on two rural communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. This came barely three…

Gunmen have reportedly killed three persons in separate attacks on two rural communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

This came barely three days after five people, including a Catholic Catechist and his wife, were killed in villages in the same Guma LGA.

Villagers said the latest attack happened Monday evening at Tse-Vambe village in Mbagwa council ward and Tse-Iortim Torough Mbanyiar community, all in Guma.

The locals told our correspondent on the telephone that three people were killed during the attack by armed invaders with many others injured.

Security Adviser of Guma Local Government Council, Christopher Waku, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Makurdi, said three persons were killed.

“One person was killed at Tse Vambe and two others were killed in Tse Iortim community making it three,” he said.

Waku expressed concerns that almost all parts of the local government had recently come under siege by armed invaders who also flooded everywhere with their cattle.

He added, “We have sighted them (herders’) everywhere; the whole Guma is almost being taken over. We have seen them in their number in Yogbo which is Mbayer/Yandev council ward, they are in Nyiev council ward beginning from Yelwata down to Ukohol, at Ortese and Hirnyam where people were killed last Friday.

“They are also in their number in Uvir and in Nzorov; the governor’s council ward. In fact, in Nzorov, there are a lot of herdsmen there with their cattle, same in Mbawa, Mbadwem, Mbabai and others.

“If people go to farm now, they will just kill them. They are forcing people away from their homes and source of livelihood. Last week, the Catechist and his wife were in their house when the invaders came and killed them. If people are sleeping in their houses and they just come and kill them… that is a barbaric act.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue, SP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive the report.