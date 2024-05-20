Gunmen kill 2 soldiers in Abia

The governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has expressed condolences to the Nigerian Army following the tragic death of two soldiers in an attack…

It was gathered that the soldiers stationed at an outpost in Aba, Abia State successfully repelled the attack.

Eyewitnesses, including a tricycle operator named Chima Ibekanma, recounted the panic and chaos that ensued during the attack, saying one soldier died instantly and another succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The incident disrupted business activities in the area, with luxury bus operators unable to load passengers due to security measures imposed by the military.

The incident occurred less than a year after a similar attack on a military outpost in Aba, although no death was recorded.

Governor Otti, after inspecting the scene, praised the army and pledged government support in capturing the perpetrators.

Brigadier General O.O.Diya of the 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, assured the governor of ongoing efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, who remain at large.