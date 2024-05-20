Bandits gun down Sarkin Hausawa’s son in Kaduna

Rustle 275 cows Safiyanu Ibrahim, son of the Sarkin Hausawan Janjala in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Magaji has been shot dead by…

Safiyanu Ibrahim, son of the Sarkin Hausawan Janjala in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Magaji has been shot dead by bandits.

A resident of Janjala, Shuaibu Aliyu, who confirmed the incident through telephone to our reporter on Sunday, said the younger of the deceased, Nasiru Abubakar, was shot in the leg by the bandits and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said the incident happened around 5:12 pm on Saturday when the bandits who came on motorcycles went straight to the deceased shop in the community and shot him dead on the spot while shooting the younger brother in the leg.

He said the late Sarkin Hausawa’s son who holds the traditional title as Sarkin Makara of Janjala, got married to a second wife a week ago, from Zamfara State and has four children.

He, however, said the bandits after killing the deceased proceeded to a Fulani settlement and rustled 285 cows, saying the cows belonged to herders who were migrating with their cows from Masaka in Nasarawa State to Kaduna State.

“The Fulanis were migrating from Masaka in Nasarawa State, while on their way to Kaduna State, in which they decided to stop over to pass a night in Janjala when the bandits came and rustled their cows,” he said.

Aliyu said the remains of the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filling the report.