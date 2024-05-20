✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

Bandits gun down Sarkin Hausawa’s son in Kaduna

Rustle 275 cows   Safiyanu Ibrahim, son of the Sarkin Hausawan Janjala in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Magaji has been shot dead by…

  • Rustle 275 cows

 

Safiyanu Ibrahim, son of the Sarkin Hausawan Janjala in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Magaji has been shot dead by bandits.

A resident of Janjala, Shuaibu Aliyu, who confirmed the incident through telephone to our reporter on Sunday, said the younger of the deceased, Nasiru Abubakar, was shot in the leg by the bandits and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said the incident happened around 5:12 pm on Saturday when the bandits who came on motorcycles went straight to the deceased shop in the community and shot him dead on the spot while shooting the younger brother in the leg.

He said the late Sarkin Hausawa’s son who holds the traditional title as Sarkin Makara of Janjala, got married to a second wife a week ago, from Zamfara State and has four children.

He, however, said the bandits after killing the deceased proceeded to a Fulani settlement and rustled 285 cows, saying the cows belonged to herders who were migrating with their cows from Masaka in Nasarawa State to Kaduna State.

“The Fulanis were migrating from Masaka in Nasarawa State, while on their way to Kaduna State, in which they decided to stop over to pass a night in Janjala when the bandits came and rustled their cows,” he said.

Aliyu said the remains of the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filling the report.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories