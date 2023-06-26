Gunmen kill 2 persons in Rivers community

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Saturday shot dead two persons along Ubeta Owube Road in Ahoada West Local Government Area...

Community sources told our reporter that a commuter plying Ahoada route and the owner of building materials who were on their way to Owube community in Ahoada were ambushed by the suspected gunmen.

A resident of the area, Major Elleh, said he got reliable information that two persons were shot dead in Owube, a neighbouring community, which is about one Kilometre drive to his community.

Mr Elleh gave the name of one of the victims as Confidence Chalikobi who he said resides in Port Harcourt.

When contacted, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko promised to get back to our reporter on the incident but never did si as at the time of filing the report.

