Watermark: Tinubu’s legal team’s comment self-indicting – PDP

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the “admission” by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team that it “scanned and watermarked” its…

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the “admission” by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team that it “scanned and watermarked” its copy of the judgment with the inscription, “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) is self-indicting and lends credence to widespread public insinuation of pre-determined manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said they came to the conclusion after “meticulously examining the scandalous inscription” of the Header of the TPLT on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement in circulation.

The party said the rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgment “Smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.”

The statement said the PDP and the majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by Tinubu’s legal team, especially, as “Further examination and expert analysis shows that the documents are not scanned and that the TPLT inscriptions are not watermarks but computer default header, which usually originates from an author of a document.

“The PDP demands that the Tinubu Legal Team should explain how, what obviously is a default header on its computer system should be accepted as a watermark.

“The Tinubu’s legal team should also disclose to Nigerians what specific time on Friday, September 8, 2023 they received their CTC; what time specifically was the ‘watermark’ imprinted on the document, the identity of the electronic device with which the ‘watermark’ was made as well as the PDF used in the said watermarking process for independent analysis.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...