2024 Hajj: NAHCON targets June 10 for completion of airlift

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that all outbound flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage will be…

    By Faruk Shuaibu

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that all outbound flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage will be completed by June 10 or before.

An opinion piece by NAHCON’s assistant director, Public Affairs, Fatima Saada Usara, stated that the airlift which will begin in Kebbi State on Wednesday will also include two flights with pilgrims of Nasarawa and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Abuja International Airport.

She added that two flights would subsequently take off each day in the days following the inaugural flight to gradually increase to five flights daily, adding that 15 airports have been designated for the 2024 Hajj exercise with 65,047 pilgrims from both public and private sectors.

“The inaugural flight will be witnessed by diplomats, members of the Hajj industry with the vice president, His Excellency Sen. Kashim Shettima, as Special Guest of Honour,” she said. 

“An advance team of officials comprising medical personnel from the National Medical Team (NMT), media staff, accommodation officials, few feeding committee members as well as the National Reception Team departed Nigeria on Sunday 12th to receive the pilgrims. Pilgrims will travel in groups of 45 according to Saudi Arabia’s guidelines; missing out from the group could come with consequences as stated by the host country,” she added. 

 

