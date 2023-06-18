Gunmen hit Okorocha’s Convoy, kill policeman

A policeman was killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday. Okorocha’s convoy was said to be…

A policeman was killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday.

Okorocha’s convoy was said to be heading for Enugu after dropping him off in Owerri, Imo capital, when the attackers opened fire at Ihube, along Okigwe-Enugu Expressway.

A source said the hoodlums, who probably saw the convoy when it was en route to Owerri might have thought that the former governor was heading back to Enugu.

Ihube axis of the Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway had been under the siege of terrorists who have killed and kidnapped travellers.

The former governor, who confirmed the incident on Sunday at Amaimo in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, at the birthday anniversary celebration of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo state, Samuel Anyanwu, expressed surprise over the attack, which happened on Friday.

He also expressed sadness over the killing of the police officer

Okorocha, who governed the state between 2011 and 2019, said the victim killed was one of the policemen deployed from state Government House to escort him to the burial ceremony of the mother of the immediate past governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

The former governor said that he was retuning from Enugu after attending the burial ceremony of the wife of a former senate president, Ken Nnamani.

Okorocha said the governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, had released vehicles and security men to take him and his team to Imo state for the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother.

He disclosed that it was after he had finished attending the funeral ceremony at Mbaise and the convoy had dropped him off at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri and was heading back to Enugu that the attack happened.

Okorocha said he was embittered because he felt save in Enugu only to be attacked in his own state.

He said, ”I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the Governor of Enugu state ( a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo state makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo state are not capable but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time, I will speak.”

One of the ex governor’s aides who spoke to our correspondent in confidence said that the vehicles in the convoy, which comprised a sports Utility Vehicle, a bus and Hilux were shattered by bullets.

He said two other security agents were kidnapped by the gunmen but were released same day.

