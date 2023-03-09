Gunmen burn Okigwe PDP candidate’s houses, vehicles

Gunmen have set ablaze the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Okigwe state constituency of Imo State, Ifeanyi Ozoemena. The incident…

Gunmen have set ablaze the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Okigwe state constituency of Imo State, Ifeanyi Ozoemena.

The incident came two weeks after a similar attack was launched on his kinsmen, including the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the criminals arrived at Ozoemena’s compound in a Toyota Sienna van around 2pm on Tuesday.

The witness said they threw improvised explosive devices into the house which also destroyed vehicles parked within the compound before escaping.

Guber poll: DSS goes after toublemakers

Naira: CBN’s non-compliance with S/Court verdict contemptuous – Yadudu, Falana

Reacting, Ozoemena expressed shock over the development, saying that it was by God’s grace that his households including his aged parents escaped the attack.

The PDP candidate called on the security agencies to provide adequate security and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, said he had yet to be briefed about the incident.

He promised to get back but had not done so as of the time of filing this report.