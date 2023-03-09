The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it had, in collaboration with sister agencies, carried out mop up operations to thwart nefarious plans…

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it had, in collaboration with sister agencies, carried out mop up operations to thwart nefarious plans and activities of undesirable elements to undermine the coming governorship and state assembly elections.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, told journalists that the service had earlier engaged with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the required peace is maintained before, during and after the exercises.

He said, “It is in view of these that the service warns politicians and their supporters to engage constructively. Everyone is advised to shun fake news, hate speech and such other utterances that may be inimical to peaceful co-existence.

“Election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair. There is no basis for anyone to take laws into their own hands. This is even more so that aggrieved persons can take advantage of our courts and seek redress. We should have faith in our institutions.

“Over this election period, the Service has remained committed to providing a conducive environment for a peaceful exercise.”

The DSS described as “unnecessary”, the palpable political tension in parts of the country prior to the elections under reference, adding that the operation was carried out when it observed that some of the players were at daggers drawn with one another.

“The development holds dire consequences for national peace and stability. For the avoidance of doubt, the service will work to make sure that no person or group, no matter how highly placed, disrupts the scheduled elections in any part of the Federation.

“It is committed to the safety and security of citizens who may wish to go out to exercise their civic responsibility. All and sundry are, therefore, enjoined to abide by the rules of engagement particularly the Electoral Act and extant guidelines.”