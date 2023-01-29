Gunmen attack Reps spokesman’s constituency office in Abia

Gunmen have attacked the constituency office of the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, in Uzuakoli, Bende federal constituency of Abia State.…

Kalu, who confirmed the attack while speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, said the incident occurred on Friday night, leading to destruction of valuables.

“The office was attacked about few minutes past 10pm. Over 100 bullets were found, destroying the windows and ceilings. All Progressives Congress (APC) flyers were pulled down and torn into shred. The billboards were also destroyed.

“There was no presence of any security agent until they left. The matter has been reported by my aides at Uzuakoli police station under Bende division. I wish to state that to advance our democracy, violence is not part of it.

“My message to them is that we are neither deterred nor distracted,” he said, calling on his supporters and constituents to keep hope alive, adding that they started well and would not end now.”