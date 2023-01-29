I have no friction with Buhari, Tinubu tells Zamfara APC supporters

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said there is no friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu…

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said there is no friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

Addressing an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital yesterday, Tinubu promised to tackle problems bedeviling the state and enhance agricultural productivity.

He thanked the people of the state and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the APC.

Tinubu said President Buhari was leading the country with courage and selflessness.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions,” he said.

Tinubu said he was conscious of the challenges faced by the people of Zamfara State and had plans to ameliorate them.