Gunmen abduct Former Nasarawa deputy governor

Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado, has been kidnapped.

Daily Trust gathered that yet to be identified gunmen stormed his community, Gwagi, in Wamba Local Government Area of the state, and abducted him.

A family source said the kidnappers gained entrance through the fence and broke into the house through a window.

His words, “His wife came in for Easter celebration and they broke into the house through her widow and took him away to an unknown destination. We are hoping that the security agencies will make efforts towards rescuing him unhurt,” the source said.

Professor Onje Gye-Wado who served as Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2003 had escaped being kidnapped on several occasions.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the Police were making efforts to rescue him unhurt.

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.”

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival.

“The Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, further mobilized and deployed reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage, hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act,” the statement read.