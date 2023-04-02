Bandits invade female hostel in Zamfara, abduct students

Bandits invaded a female hostel of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, on Sunday. The criminals stormed Sabon Gida village in Bungudu and broke into…

The criminals stormed Sabon Gida village in Bungudu and broke into the rented female hostel of the university where they locked up the two civilian guards and dispossessed them of their handsets before abducting two female students of Microbiology Department of the university.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the police Tactical Team moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had already fled with the victims to a yet to be identified destination.

He said the Commissioner of Police had further deployed reinforcement to complement the ongoing rescue operation.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore is appealing for continuous support from members of the public to enable the police succeed in the rescue mission,” Shehu said.