Gunmen abduct Chinese engineer, kill civil defence officer in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers reportedly abducted a Chinese engineer and killed a yet-to-be-identified civil defence officer in the process at Obagende in Okehi LGA…

Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers reportedly abducted a Chinese engineer and killed a yet-to-be-identified civil defence officer in the process at Obagende in Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

Locals reported that the incident happened between 8.30 to 9.00 am on Thursday at a road construction site in the area. It was gathered that the gunmen in their numbers stormed the site and started shooting sporadically to scare people away and, in the process, their bullets hit a civil defence officer who was keeping vigil on the site, who died immediately.

“Engineers and workers reported at the construction site on a road leading to Obagende town, where they had been trying to fix a bridge.

“They barely started the day’s work when we started hearing the sound of gunshots coming from the bridge construction area on the road.

‘’Shortly after, several people ran to the area and discovered that gunmen invaded the place and kidnapped the Chinese engineer in charge of the construction site. “In the process, the invading hoodlums killed a security man at the site, with few others left with injuries”, said Abdulkareem Jimoh, a resident of the Obagende area.

the state Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya promised to link up the area and get more details on the incident but did not up till the time of filing the report last night.