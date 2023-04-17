Gunmen ‘abduct 8’ in Benue

Gunmen have reportedly abducted eight people in Owukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. Locals said that the incident happened on Sunday…

Gunmen have reportedly abducted eight people in Owukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals said that the incident happened on Sunday evening along Atamka-Ugbugbu road, Owukpa, while the victims were returning from a village market, Ahor-Ogbo Market.

They claimed that the victims were ambushed and taken to an unknown destination by the abductors.

A former council chairman of Ogbadibo, Prince Samuel Onu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi.

But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Catherine Anene, has yet to confirm the incident as calls and text messages put through her telephone were not answered.