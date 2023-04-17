Lynched driver buried in Ondo as police parade suspects

Temitope Olorunfemi, the 25-year-old driver, lynched in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was buried on Monday amid tears. Daily Trust gathered that Olorunfemi, who was…

Temitope Olorunfemi, the 25-year-old driver, lynched in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was buried on Monday amid tears.

Daily Trust gathered that Olorunfemi, who was killed last week by an angry mob, in the Ijoka Area of Akure, was buried at his family house on Oda Road, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the 25-year-old driver was killed by the mob who alleged that he was an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy) after his car hit no fewer than eight persons.

One of the victims died instantly while six persons sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently in the hospital.

His Toyota Camry was immediately set ablaze by the angry mob.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police has paraded “four principal” suspects in connection with the killing.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, said the principal suspects were among seven others accused of lynching Olorunfemi on Easter Monday.

Odunlami-Omisanya listed the names of the suspects as Ismaila Durotoye (32), Pelumi Farotimi (42), Samuel Olatunji (20), and Victor Amos (30).

She added the suspects would be arraigned after the police conclude their investigation, noting that they would be charged with murder and arson.

“Unfortunately, these men ought to have helped the deceased but they resorted to jungle justice. So, I’m glad to announce to you that seven suspects were arrested and put into custody.

“But we have decided to parade four principal suspects out of them and don’t forget that we have continued to reiterate that jungle justice is illegal.

“It’s wrong to snuff life out of someone or take the laws into your own hands under the guise that such a person has killed someone. We are begging the people to allow the law take its course,” she added.

Speaking to journalists, two of the suspects, Amos and Olatunji, narrated how they participated in the lynching.

“They have beaten him (Temitope) to a stupor when I got to the scene and he was already soaked in blood. So, I only threw a piece of a broken block at him and I gave him blow too,” he added.

He alleged that the fetish items caught inside the vehicle angered the mob and forced them to resort to ungle justice.

Olatunji said, “I was surprised when the police came to arrest me. I was at the scene but did not take part in killing the boy. I only watched them.”