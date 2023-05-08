Guardiola: It’ll be a huge mistake to seek ‘revenge’ against Real Madrid

Seeking Champions League revenge against Real Madrid would be a grave error by Manchester City, Pep Guardiola claimed on Monday ahead of their semi-final showdown.…

Seeking Champions League revenge against Real Madrid would be a grave error by Manchester City, Pep Guardiola claimed on Monday ahead of their semi-final showdown.

The City coach said his team would try and capitalise on an “opportunity” instead of aiming to make Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning champions pay for eliminating them at the same stage last season.

The former Barcelona player and manager was at odds with City’s defensive midfielder Rodri, who said the team were hungry for revenge against the record 14-time winners on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It will be a huge mistake, we’re not here for revenge, just an opportunity,” Guardiola told a news conference.

“Last season we did everything, more than everything to reach the final, but (in) football… it’s not enough.”

City have never lifted the trophy but Madrid have triumphed five times in the last nine seasons.

Guardiola’s side beat Madrid 4-3 in the first leg last season and led by a goal in the return until two late Rodrygo’s strikes forced extra time.

Karim Benzema scored a penalty in the additional period to send Madrid through to the Paris final, where they beat Liverpool.

“I think we did 180 minutes brilliantly but it’s not enough sometimes, you can lose the leg in five minutes,” said Spanish midfielder Rodri.

“You have to kill the opponent when you can. We’ve learnt from the past but I don’t like to talk about the past.

“We’ve learnt a lot, it’s another year, another goal, with the hunger of having revenge.”