Monarch’s sons, daughters abducted from Kaduna palace

Gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the palace of the Emir of Kagarko in southern part of Kaduna State, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and took away nine of his children, grand children and three others in the town.

A resident, who spoke to our reporter, said the gunmen stormed the area around 11:15pm and headed directly to the Emir’s residence.

“They took away his youngest wife, nine children and grandchildren but the wife escaped and returned back home,” he said.

He said the gunmen also took three other persons, including a lady and injured one Audu Kwakulu of Ungwan Pah who is now at hospital receiving treatment.

“The bandits also killed one herdsman in Kuchimi village and looted seven shops in Janjala village (both in Kagarko LG) on their way back,” the source added

Kaduna Police spokesman, DSP Muhammed Jalige, did not answer calls at the time of filing this report.

Kaduna is one of the North West State battling high wave of insecurity in the country.

Bandits have been making life unbearable for residents in different parts of the state, with government making repeated promises to tackle the situation.