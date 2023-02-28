Guard arraigned over theft of CCTV cameras

The police on Monday arraigned a 43-year-old security guard, Kaza Samuel, in a Kado area court, Abuja, for allegedly conspiring and stealing CCTV cameras at…

The police on Monday arraigned a 43-year-old security guard, Kaza Samuel, in a Kado area court, Abuja, for allegedly conspiring and stealing CCTV cameras at his work place.

The prosecutor, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the defendant and one Lucky Isaac (now at large), both employed to watch over the CCTV cameras of a company at the Idu Industrial Estate, Abuja, were captured by CCTV footage which showed them removing the cameras.

Nwafoaku told the court that during police investigation the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his action.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Cajetan Nnaemeka, made a bail application for the defendant.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2m and one surety in like sum and adjourned to April 18. (NAN)