2 remanded for rustling 25 cows in Kwara

A magistrates’ court has ordered the remand of two herders, Ibrahim Umar and his brother, Musa Umar, who allegedly rustled their principal’s 25 cows valued at N5 million in Kwara State.

According to the police report, the complainant, Awoyemi Emmanuel, first employed Ibrahim Umar who later engaged two of his brothers, Musa Umar and Aliyu (at large), to rear his 101 cows.

The three of them reportedly connived to steal 25 of the cows and sold them at give-away prizes before running to Atipo village in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The prosecutor, Ayeni Gbenga, told the court that police investigation was ongoing and asked that they should be remanded.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Dasuki, granted the defendants bail and adjourned to March 20, 2023.