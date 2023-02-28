Man disguised as naval officer arraigned over fraud

The police in the FCT on Monday arraigned a 30-year-old businessman, Ahmed Taludeen, in a Kado area court, Abuja, for allegedly impersonating a naval officer…

The prosecutor, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on February 2, at about 6pm, the defendant criminally trespassed into Santos Guest House and Lodge, were he impersonated a naval officer and lodged for two weeks, accumulating a bill of N201,000 and when he was asked to pay, he jumped over the fence into a fire service building where he was arrested.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Cajetan Nnaemeka, made a bail application for the defendant.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned to April 18. (NAN)