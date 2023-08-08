GSS Gwagwalada graduates 485

The Government Secondary School (GSS), Gwagwalada, in the FCT over the weekend graduated 485 students. Speaking during the ceremony, the Principal, Victor Orifah, said…

The Government Secondary School (GSS), Gwagwalada, in the FCT over the weekend graduated 485 students.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Principal, Victor Orifah, said deserving students were awarded with prizes in various categories knowing that their excellent performance was an inspiration to all.

He said, “As you move up and become successful, make sure to also be hungry for helping others. My dear students, this mindset and spirit should apply to all of you.”

In her welcome address, Chairperson of the occasion, Hajiya Fatima Abdulrahman, urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school as they moved to the larger society.

Also, the Director, FCT Secondary Education Board, Dr Mohammed Sani Ladan, who is a product of the school, challenged the students to make good use of the skills they acquired and be self-reliant, cautioning them not to be redundant and become a burden on their parents.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...