BUA Group donates 25 vehicles to NDLEA

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) yesterday in Abuja donated 25 operational vehicles to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to boost its operations across Nigeria.

The donation was drawn from the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant, a security intervention initiative targeted at providing critical support to the NDLEA to boost its operational reach and capacity.

Managing Director, ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, who presented documents and keys of the vehicles to the NDLEA’s chairman, Mohammed Buba Marwa, said Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder and Chairman of BUA Group, had created the initiative to uplift and restore the dignity and lives of Africans.

He said the ASR Africa had announced the Security Sector Support grant to Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies as its support for security operations across the country.

Udoh said beneficiaries of the grant included the NDLEA, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He commended the NDLEA leadership for its support in ensuring the speedy realization of the project.

He said the vehicles would assist the NDLEA to fulfill its mandate in the war against drug-related crimes.

Responding, Marwa commended the ASR Africa for its support to the NDLEA.

He assured that the vehicles would be used for the intended purposes.

Marwa handed over the vehicles to heads of operational commands of the agency.

