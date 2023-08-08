WAEC withholds results of 262,803 candidates

The West African Examinations Council has withheld the results of 262,803 candidates who wrote the 2023 school candidate West African Senior School Certificate Examination. Patrick…

The West African Examinations Council has withheld the results of 262,803 candidates who wrote the 2023 school candidate West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Patrick Areghan, the council’s Head of National Office, said this at a news conference to announce the release of the results.

He said the results were withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

According to him, the figure represents 16.29 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination.

He said that this was 6.54 per cent lower than the 22.83 per cent recorded in the same diet for School Candidates in 2022.

“The reasons for this are not far-fetched. Candidates are no longer ready to study, they lack self-confidence and preparations for examinations are poor. There is over-reliance on the so-called ‘Expo’, which is non-existent.

“Candidates got frustrated when they got to the examination hall and discovered that all they had celebrated was fake. This has pitiably led to some of them failing the examination,” he said.

He added that all reported cases were being investigated and reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for consideration and final decisions.

According to him, the committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools in due course.

“Candidates affected by these decisions can now call for redress if they so wish. This is our humble way of giving the candidates a fair hearing and thus, maintaining their fundamental human right,” he added.

Giving a further breakdown of the results, Areghan noted that a total of 1,621,884 candidates registered for the examination, from 20,867 recognised secondary schools in the country.

He said that, of the registered candidates, 1,613,733 sat the examination.

He said of the total number of candidates that registered for the examination, 70,794 are with varying degrees of special needs.

According to him, out of this number, 109 are visually impaired, 386 with impaired hearing, 33 spastic cum mentally challenged and 34 others physically challenged.

On the categories of the results, he said that out of the number of candidates that sat the examination, a total of 1,476,565, representing 91.5 per cent had their results fully processed and released.

He said out of the 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination, a total of 1,361,608 representing 84.38 per cent , obtained credit and above in a minimum of any 5 subjects, that is, with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

“A total of 1,287,920 candidates, representing 79.81 per cent , obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 616,914, that is 47.9 per cent, were male candidates, while 671,006, that is 52.1 per cent, were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for School Candidates in 2022, that is, those who obtained credit and above in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 76.36 per cent , thus, there is a 3.45 per cent decrease in performance in this regard,” Areghan stated.

He warned that state governments yet to pay council registration fees of their candidates would not be able to access the results of such candidates, until they pay up.

“I need to restate that the results of candidates sponsored by states indebted to the council will not be released now until they pay up. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...