Graduate drowns in Abuja hotel pool

Promise Ekong, a graduate, who completed her one-year mandatory National Youth Service about two months ago, has drowned in a swimming pool of Stanzel Grand…

Promise Ekong, a graduate, who completed her one-year mandatory National Youth Service about two months ago, has drowned in a swimming pool of Stanzel Grand Hotel in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Late Ekong, an indigene of Boki Local Government Area in Cross River State, reportedly drowned while having fun at the swimming pool of the hotel last Wednesday, February 8.

It was learnt that the management of the hotel immediately reported her death to the police, but the family members of the victim alleged foul play.

A relative, who spoke to Daily Trust anonymously, said they would pursue the matter to a logical conclusion until the cause of her death is unravelled.

‘Two’ killed, ‘many’ abducted as gunmen attack FCT

Bank affected, Customer’s vehicle razed as fire guts Abuja filling station

“It was not that day she started swimming. She was used to swimming pools very well. We were shocked about the incident. The management is yet to tell us the truth,” the family member said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident.

She said the incident was reported at the Gwarimpa Divisional Police Headquarters by one Abang Paul, a male resident of SNCO 1 Lungi Barracks Abuja.

She said, “On Wednesday, 8th February 2023, at about 5:35 pm, Gwarimpa Divisional Police Headquarters received a report from one Abang Paul, a male resident of SNCO 1 Lungi Barracks Abuja that one Yakubu Mohammed a male lodger at Stanzel hotel Gwarimpa had earlier called to inform him that his sister, one Promise Ekong, a female resident of 21 Corner shop, First Avenue Gwarimpa, who was reported earlier swimming in the pool, was noticed to have suddenly stopped moving.

“Upon receipt of the information, a team of crime scene investigators swung into action and visited the scene of the incident. Ekong was rushed to the hospital where she was sadly confirmed dead.

“The deceased has been deposited at the mortuary and an investigation into situations surrounding the unfortunate incident has commenced. Developments will be subsequently communicated.”