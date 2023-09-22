Govt to return 8,000 children back to school

The Jigawa State Government has partnered with UNICEF to enrol 8,000 Almajiri and out-of-school children back to school and improve their lives in the state.…

The Jigawa State Government has partnered with UNICEF to enrol 8,000 Almajiri and out-of-school children back to school and improve their lives in the state.

This was disclosed by the Director of Child Development in Jigawa State Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Indo Garba, while interacting with journalists at a 3-day training of the 100 case workers held in Dutse.

The director, who doubles as a Focal Person of the UNICEF programme, stated that to pilot the programme, all steps have been concluded to take back the set of already documented out-of-school children to formal school, adding that the training was part of the processes towards ensuring proper monitoring and the success of the programme.

Mrs Garba revealed that they have registered 2,000 children from each of the four local governments to begin the programme with, which makes it 8,000 in total.

“Among the benefitting children are those between the ages of 10 and 14 to be enrolled back to school while those from 14 to 19 will at the same time be attached to learn some skill to help them attain a means of self-reliance,” she said.

Speaking, the Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Kano Field Office, Fatima Adamu, said the organisation was providing a platform to mitigate the gap of having children on the streets who will be stranded without support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...