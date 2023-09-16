Govt probes collapse of 20-storey hotel under construction

The Delta State Government yesterday said it was investigating the circumstance surrounding the collapse of a 20-storey building under construction in Asaba, the state capital.…

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the building collapsed on Thursday evening with no casualties.

Michael Anoka, the State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, noted that the ministry was still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anoka, who said the state government was already taking measures, added that the site had been sealed up.

He noted that after investigations, the state government would come up with a report of what happened.

