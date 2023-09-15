MohBad Deserved Befitting Burial, says Naira Marley

Street singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has reacted to the death of music sensation, Ileriooluwa Oladimeji Aloba, with the stage name MohBad.…

Street singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has reacted to the death of music sensation, Ileriooluwa Oladimeji Aloba, with the stage name MohBad.

MohBad, who died on Tuesday, was one of Naira Marley’s signees.

He left Marlian Records on a controversial note in 2022, but still had issues with some of Naira Marley’s loyalists after his departure.

When the news of MohBad’s death broke, many social media users pointed accusing fingers at Naira Marley and his associates.

At the deceased’s burial, some persons even threatened to attack Naira Marley wherever they set their eyes on him.

But Naira Marley has denied having a hand in the death of his former signee.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Naira Marley said he was saddened by the departure of MohBad.

He also said MohBad deserved a befitting burial, adding that he would continue to reach out to his family.

Some social media users had expressed shock over the deserted area of Ikorodu, Lagos, where MohBad was laid to rest.

One of the late singer’s in-laws had blamed the artiste’s family for choosing such location, saying he deserved better.

In a statement posted on his Instagram handle on Friday night, Naira Marley stated that Marlian Music was saddened that Mohbad didn’t get a befitting burial.

“Mohbad is an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Martian Music. Despite his departure last year we continually championed his talent.

“No family is perfect, families have disagreements but no harm whatsoever was wished on Mohbad. So many things left unsaid but the love was always there. This tragedy is not only a loss for us but to everyone you touched musically around the world.

“As we share our condolences to the late Mohbad, we would like to echo a call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. We’re unhappy and unsettled with everything we have witnessed since Tuesday the 12th Sept. We owe it to Mohbad to assist with uncovering any foul play or injustice.

“Our brother deserved a better send off, it saddens us that we couldn’t assist with providing a befitting burial. We will continue our efforts to reach out to the family.”

