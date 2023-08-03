Gov’ship polls: PDP inaugurates campaign council, vows to conquer Kogi, Imo

The acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has promised that the main opposition party is ready to wrest power from…

The acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has promised that the main opposition party is ready to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi and Imo states in the November 11election.

Damagum gave the promise on Wednesday during the inauguration of the party’s National Campaign Councils for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections, charging them to ‘go and conquer.’

He said, “You have been selected carefully because of what you can do. We have confidence that you will go there and conquer. We expect nothing but victory.

“You are going in at a time everybody is feeling the burden of the mistakes that have happened in this country. What is expected of you is to go there and remind them that this is not what we bargained for. We will have Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

“These are PDP states. Somehow, they slipped away but Bayelsa has always had a PDP governor. I want to challenge everyone in this country to look at the states governed by PDP governors viz-a-viz the other parties. We have always excelled.”

