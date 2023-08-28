Gov’ship poll: Hoodlums set ablaze SDP chieftain’s car in Kogi

Some hoodlums have invaded the house of a chieftain of the Social Democratic party (SDP), Mustapha Emewe at Emewe-Opada village in Dekina Local Government Area…

Some hoodlums have invaded the house of a chieftain of the Social Democratic party (SDP), Mustapha Emewe at Emewe-Opada village in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, setting his car ablaze.

The incident added a fresh layer to the political crisis in the state ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened Sunday midnight.

The locals said after their nefarious act, the thugs retreated to an isolated place in the area and thereafter left for an unknown destination.

Bayelsa residents invade warehouse, steal flood palliatives stored since 2022

Tinubu Tells Wike What To Do If he asks for free land

According to a resident, Joel Adegbe, the hoodlums came into the town at night, shooting sporadically to scare people from coming out to challenge them.

“The sporadic sound of guns was heard around 12am on Sunday in the town. Some of us thought it was vigilantes who were shooting to announce their presence on duty.

“It was when we saw the flame of fire from the direction of the sound of the gun in the town, accompanied with explosion, that it dawned on us that something must have been set on fire,” Adegbe said.

It was said that neighbours later ran out to put out the inferno which had burnt major components of the car.

It was learnt that the state Director General of the SDP, Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin, led the party faithful to the town on Sunday afternoon to sympathise with the victim over the attack.

Our correspondent contacted the Kogi State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, over the incident, but he had yet to respond to a text message sent to him.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...