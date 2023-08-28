Tinubu Tells Wike What To Do If he asks for free land

President Bola Tinubu has told the Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to give him any piece or portion of Abuja land…

President Bola Tinubu has told the Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to give him any piece or portion of Abuja land for free, if he ask for one.

Tinubu, however, charged Wike to ensure that the Abuja metroline was delivered for the good of the Nigerians living in the city.

The president said this in Abuja on Sunday, while giving an opening speech at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

While delivering the speech, Tinubu described his FCT minister, as the “landlord of Abuja”.

“I want to ride on your metroline. If I ask for free land, do not give me. But deliver the metroline for the good of the greatest number of Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

Wike has been in the news since he became the minister following his threat to demolish some buildings without approvals.

The minister during an inspection tour on Wednesday, said the Abuja rail mass transit (ARMT) should be completed in eight months.

He took the train ride from the metro station, through the Idu station and then to the airport station.

The rail, which was developed in six phases, was funded with loans from the China EXIM Bank.

During the tour, Wike assured Nigerians that the rail project in FCT will be taken seriously to decongest traffic in the city.

He said, “Transportation is one of the sectors we intend to intervene in the short term to reduce traffic congestion within the city.

“I know that we have a metro station in Abuja, and it is not working; why is it not working? Can we fix it within a short time.

“I assured the public that the rail transport system is a project we will take to a logical conclusion.

“Before commencing another project, we will need to determine which areas are the most traffic areas. This is very important to decongest areas with traffic congestion.”

