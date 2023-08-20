Gov’ship: INEC closes defence at tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the re-election of…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule during the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

The INEC’s lead counsel, Ishaka Muddie Dikko (SAN), made an application to that effect during the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia.

Addressing the election trial court, Dikko told the tribunal that they had some documents to tender from the bar which include form EC40 G (1) for 36 polling units of Ashige electoral wards and one polling unit of Gayam electoral ward, form EC40 G for all the 36 polling units of Ashige electoral ward, Lafia LGA, and others.

Counsel to Governor Sule, Adebayo Adelodu (SAN), and Dr. Hassan Liman (SAN) for APC, did not object to the admissibility of the documents while the petitioners’ counsel objected the application.

Ruling on the application, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, granted the prayer and marked the documents as exhibits.

