Governorship: Kogi East endorses SDP candidate, Ajaka

Ahead of the Kogi governorship election scheduled for Nov. 11, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has emerged as Kogi East consensus candidate.

Gabriel Aduku, Chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee, unveiled and presented the candidate to the Kogi people at a news briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Aduku said Ajaka’s choice was based on the report of the committee set up by Ukomu Igala Organisation toward the end of 2022 to address the problems of Kogi East’s political backwardness.

He stated that the committee opted for Ajaka after carefully examining his capacities, popularity/acceptability, and network and in consideration of the various recommendations and reports received from the grassroots.

“On behalf of the alliance working groups under the auspices of the Kogi East Elders Committee, I announce Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of the SDP as the Kogi East consensus candidate.

“We want to use this medium to call on all other candidates to please rally round Ajaka for the sake of the entire Kogi to ensure our victory at the poll.

“We plead that the candidates collapse their structures to close ranks with the other candidates and work together to achieve the desired aim,” Aduku said.

The chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee said the zone had remained backward in terms of development.

He noted that the zeal by many to revamp this backward trend led many residents to throw their hats into the ring to contest for the state’s Nov. 11, 2023 governorship election.

Aduku disclosed that due to the multiplicity of candidates vying for the number one seat, Ukomu Igala organisation had to set up a committee in order to also streamline the number of candidates.

He said they were joined by Igala-Bassa Relief and Development Initiative, Igala Elders Consultative Forum, Ojulu Agbadufu, Igala in Focus, Political Critical Stakeholders and over 40 platforms to search for a consensus candidate. (NAN)

