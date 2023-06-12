Ex-Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the age of 86, a spokesman confirmed. He died in a hospital in Milan, according…

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the age of 86, a spokesman confirmed.

He died in a hospital in Milan, according to Italian media reports.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday for scheduled health check-ups related to his chronic leukaemia, according to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Berlusconi had been admitted to the hospital at the beginning of April for pneumonia.

Berlusconi, a controversial real estate, media and football mogul, shaped Italian politics for decades.

He was prime minister on four occasions between 1994 and 2011.

Until his death, he sat in the Senate, the smaller of Italy’s two chambers of parliament. (dpa/NAN)

