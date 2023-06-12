NIS to prioritise welfare of junior personnel – Ag CG

The acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, has pledged to give priority to the welfare of junior personnel. The CG made the…

The acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, has pledged to give priority to the welfare of junior personnel.

The CG made the commitment during her maiden interactive session with lower cadre personnel of the Service, according to a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Tony Akuneme, on Monday.

The CG reiterated her determination to improve transportation services, training, accommodation and prompt payments of overtime allowances of the junior personnel.

She also said that special attention would be given to drivers, secretaries and orderlies who spend extra hours at work without due recognition.

In his remark, the Deputy Comptroller General, Human Resources, Usman Babangida, thanked the CG for the unprecedented interface with the junior personnel.

Babangida promised to forward all the issues raised by the junior staff for approval by the Comptroller General.

The junior personnel had earlier taken time to extol the CG for making out time to parley with them in a very cordial and frank manner.

They described the meeting as the first of its kind in the 63-year history of the Service.

