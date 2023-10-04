Governor Yusuf appoints 10 heads of parastatals

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has approved the appointments of 10 heads into some government parastatals in the State. A statement issued by the…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has approved the appointments of 10 heads into some government parastatals in the State.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the appointments were in pursuant to the quest of placing appropriate hands to improve good governance.

Kano: Septuagenarian arrested for drug trafficking

DSS nabs lady who threatened tribunal judge in Kano

Those appointed are Salisu A. Kabo as Director General, Youth Empowerment; Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali, Director General, Debt Management Office; Abduljabbar Mohammed Umar, Director General, KAN-INVEST; Yusuf Kabir Gaya to serve as Executive Chairman, SUBEB and Mustapha Adamu Indabawa, Managing Director, Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV).

Others are Hamisu Dogon Nama, Managing Director, Kantin Kwari Market;.Abdulkadir B. Hussain, Managing Director, Sabon Gari Market; Dr Kabiru Sani Magashi, Acting Managing Director, KASCO; Aminu Aminu Mai-Famfo, Deputy Managing Director, KASCO while Engr, Abubakar Sadiq J. to serve as Deputy Managing Director, Kano Line.

The Governor charged the appointees to use their wealth of experience in the discharge of their engagements so as to diligently serve people of the state and justify the confidence reposed in them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...