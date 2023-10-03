DSS nabs lady who threatened tribunal judge in Kano

A 23-year-old lady, Fiddausi Ahmadu, resident of Dandishe area of Dala local government area of Kano state, is currently in the custody of the Department…

A 23-year-old lady, Fiddausi Ahmadu, resident of Dandishe area of Dala local government area of Kano state, is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) for threatening to stage a suicide bomb attack on an election Tribunal judge alongside all those she felt were responsible for the victory of Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, at the tribunal.

A reliable source in the service confirmed her arrest, saying steps were being made to arraign her before the court.

Fiddausi issued the treat in video she posted on her social media handle attacking the tribunal’s lead judge, Vice-President Kashim Shetima, Gawuna among others.

The lady, who spoke in Hausa, sent a warning that anywhere she found the judge, she would not hesitate to kill her.

To Gawuna, she said, “You dare not indicate your location, otherwise, I don’t mind striking you with a bomb vest to commit suicide.”

However, the DSS sources said, “We are indeed taking Fiddausi Musa Ahmadu to court because these threats should not be taken lightly.”

Her parents and siblings who also confirmed her arrest pleaded for leniency.

Her mother said, “She was arrested by armed security operatives who came to our house at night and took her away. She has done wrong of course, please we are pleading on her behalf, and she won’t do it again. We want her to return home. We are sorry.”

