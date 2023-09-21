Gov Yusuf in high spirit, APC petition won’t survive at Appeal – NNPP legal adviser

The National Legal Adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples, Robert Hon, has said that the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is in high…

The National Legal Adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples, Robert Hon, has said that the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is in high spirit, noting that the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not survive at the Appeal Court.

On Wednesday, the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal also declared Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

But during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Hon said that the party would challenge the tribunal verdict at the appellate court.

He said, “You can see that even after the judgment, Kano is very peaceful. Nobody is agitating over anything. We will test it to the last level. We are not in any way perturbed. We have the opportunity at appellate court to test it critically to see whether the tribunal did justice.

“Abba Kabir is in high spirits. When you get your mandate genuinely from the people, you have no problem. The people are solidly behind the governor. That is the most important thing. he would still get his mandate.”

However, Hon said that the APC petition would not survive at Appeal Court.

“APC petition won’t survive at Appeal Court. We are not perturbed given the evidence. We have our legal team. They will work on that,” he said.

