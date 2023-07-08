Gov Kefas relaxes curfew

Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on warring communities in the state. The decision of the governor followed dialogue…

Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on warring communities in the state.

The decision of the governor followed dialogue and engagement that brought peace in Karim town and its surroundings, in the wake of renewed hostilities between Karimjo and Wurkum ethnic groups in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, said the curfew now takes effect from 6pm to 6am daily instead of 24 hours as ordered by the governor earlier.

The statement further stated that the curfew was relaxed by 12 hours as a result of peace that returned to the area following dialogue initiated by the governor between the two warring communities.

“It could be recalled that Governor Agbu Kefas convened an emergency meeting to resolve the crisis in Karim Lamido LGA with Security agencies and critical stakeholders on July 4, 2023, where significant decisions were made,” the statement added.

