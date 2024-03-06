Gov Kefas appoints 2 third class chiefs for Takum

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has approved the appointment of two third class chiefs for Chamba and Jukun ethnic groups in Takum town, the headquarters…

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has approved the appointment of two third class chiefs for Chamba and Jukun ethnic groups in Takum town, the headquarters of Takum Local Government Area.

Those appointed are, Uhwe Bala Ephraim as third class chief for Tsohon Jukun and Barrister Sopiya Ahmadu as Gar Chamba Takum.

The appointments of the new chiefs were contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Reorientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo, on Tuesday.

The commissioner stated that the appointments serve to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Takum and promote community development.

The appointments are coming a day after the Kutep ethnic group, who had earlier rejected plan by the state government to install rotational first class chiefs in Takum, refused to attend a stakeholders meeting organised by the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Jalingo.