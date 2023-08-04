Gov Idris sends delegation to Benin Republic over arrest of 10 Kebbi indigenes

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasiru Idris, has sent a delegation to Benin Republic to facilitate the release of 10 of the state’s…

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasiru Idris, has sent a delegation to Benin Republic to facilitate the release of 10 of the state’s indigenes arrested and clamped in detention by security operatives in the country.

The 10 arrested youths are Yusha’u Mohammed (38), Surajo Likita (25), Suleiman Usman (25), Ibrahim Umar (29), Nazifi Tahiru (18), Babangida Aliu (30), Usama Kabiru (25).

Others include Babawo Mohammed (35), Hamisu Dan Ashibi (25) and Ibrahim Rilwanu (25), all from Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to be returning home from Benin Republic on Thursday, June 1 when they were reportedly arrested at Kaini Tunga village of Benin Republic by the country’s security operatives.

The state said Benin Republic’s security personnel tagged them as “Boko Haram sect members,” adding that their monies, phones and other items were forcefully taken away from them.

The report said they were taken to an unknown detention facility in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and all efforts to locate them proved futile.

The government delegation, headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Shafiu Abubakar, has met with the Ambassador, Federal Republic of Nigeria to Benin Republic in Benin and presented a letter to the ambassador seeking his input towards the release of the innocent Nigerians.

Governor Idris charged the delegation to explore all avenues within the ambit of the law to rescue the affected persons alongside their possessions.

