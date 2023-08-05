Oyetola, Bagudu, Lalong, others ‘take bow’ as Senate grills Alausa, Gwarzo

Former governors Simon Lalong (Plateau); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) were yesterday accorded the bow-and-go privilege when they appeared before the Senate for screening of their ministerial appointments.

The privilege was also extended to former and serving lawmakers, including Senator Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Senator Alkali Ahmed Said (Gombe) and Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT).

They were part of 13 nominees screened yesterday by the Senate. But the three others, Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo (Kano), Tunji Alausa (Lagos) and Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi) were grilled.

The screening of the remaining seven nominees is scheduled for today.

They are former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (Delta), Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Dr. Isiak Salako (Ogun), Lola Ade-John (Lagos), Prof. Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba) and Mariya Mahmoud (Kano).

