Gov Emmanuel commissions 6.64km road, drains

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has commissioned a 6.64km Ring Road 2 and drains to tackle flood problem along Abak and Aka roads in Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking during the commissioning of the road yesterday in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel said the inauguration heralds another phase of project commissioning before he exits on May 29.

Emmanuel, who renamed the Ring Road 2, Chief Udoidiong Drive, said all the roads to be commissioned would be named after people who have worked for the growth of the state.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga, commended Governor Emmanuel for the support in the execution of his job and Chief Executive Officer HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko, for ensuring the road projects were completed.