Gov Buni breaks jinx, fulfils generational hope on road construction

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State yesterday broke a jinx on the construction of two road projects in water locked communities who for about 50 years pleaded with previous administrations for construction of motorable roads without success.

Karasuwa-Galu community had since 1973 sought for extension of the Gashua-Nguru federal road project to the village without success and had remained without a motorable road.

Similarly, an ancient village, Masaba community, had sought for construction of a road to link their community with other communities from previous administrations but remained without motorable road.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony for construction of the two roads today, Governor Buni assured the communities that his administration would construct the roads to open up the communities for socio-economic development.

He directed the contractors to execute the projects in accordance with the contractual specifications for government to have value for its money.

The Yobe state government is to expend the sum of over N5 billion on the two projects totalling about 30 kilometers.

